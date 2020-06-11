1968 Clearview Lake Dr

Amenities

PRICE REDUCED This Lake Front home is Professionally Managed by Cavalier Estates, LLC. PRICE IS NEGOTIABLE



Description: Located in Clearview Lake Estates, this very nice recently painted 2 bedroom (Could be a 3 Bedroom), 2 bath home with 2 car garage is located on Clearview lake with a lake view. New carpeting, and this home has a nice corner lot with a screened in patio overlooking the lake.



Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kThykUuw1Mb



Both bathrooms are off of each bedroom. This home was designed with 2 bedrooms however the second bedroom is very large and slightly divided with two closets. One master bath was designed with a walk-in shower while the other one has a bathtub.



The garage is designed for two cars with work bench tables and plenty of storage. The garage door is also controlled by an automatic opener and remote.



Amenities: Tile Floors in Kitchen, Tile in Bathrooms, Carpeting in main areas and bedrooms, Screened Porch, 2 Car Garage, Laundry hook ups, ceiling fans, blinds, lake view, sprinkler system., 2 Ovens