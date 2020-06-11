All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated January 28 2020 at 6:57 PM

1968 Clearview Lake Dr

1968 Clearview Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1968 Clearview Lake Drive, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
PRICE REDUCED This Lake Front home is Professionally Managed by Cavalier Estates, LLC. PRICE IS NEGOTIABLE

Description: Located in Clearview Lake Estates, this very nice recently painted 2 bedroom (Could be a 3 Bedroom), 2 bath home with 2 car garage is located on Clearview lake with a lake view. New carpeting, and this home has a nice corner lot with a screened in patio overlooking the lake.

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kThykUuw1Mb

Both bathrooms are off of each bedroom. This home was designed with 2 bedrooms however the second bedroom is very large and slightly divided with two closets. One master bath was designed with a walk-in shower while the other one has a bathtub.

The garage is designed for two cars with work bench tables and plenty of storage. The garage door is also controlled by an automatic opener and remote.

Tenants who live in our homes can pay rent, request service and review their statements on line thought their personal portal. They also will receive HVAC filters each month to the door, along with other perks and benefits which are listed on our application details page. You may review all the requirements prior to applying online.

Holding fee is one month’s rent.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment.

HOW TO APPLY: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria

HIT APPLY NOW: Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Amenities: Tile Floors in Kitchen, Tile in Bathrooms, Carpeting in main areas and bedrooms, Screened Porch, 2 Car Garage, Laundry hook ups, ceiling fans, blinds, lake view, sprinkler system., 2 Ovens

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1968 Clearview Lake Dr have any available units?
1968 Clearview Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1968 Clearview Lake Dr have?
Some of 1968 Clearview Lake Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1968 Clearview Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1968 Clearview Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1968 Clearview Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1968 Clearview Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1968 Clearview Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1968 Clearview Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 1968 Clearview Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1968 Clearview Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1968 Clearview Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 1968 Clearview Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1968 Clearview Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 1968 Clearview Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1968 Clearview Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1968 Clearview Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

