Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1963 Marlington Way

1963 Marlington Way · (727) 421-2230
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1963 Marlington Way, Clearwater, FL 33763

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2200 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available 08/01/20 Montclair Estates - Property Id: 293540

This almost NEW villa sits in the highly desirable GATED community of Montclair Lakes Townhomes and Villas in Clearwater.

Gorgeous and meticulous home includes 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including a large Master Bedroom with en-suite bath. Kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring, and granite countertops. Two large secondary bedrooms with large closets, an inside laundry room, and TWO-CAR GARAGE. Enjoy all the amenities that the community has to offer- Gated Entrance, Community POOL, DOG Park all of which are attractively landscaped. This phenomenal community boasts luxurious living just minutes away from dining, Clearwater Beach, Dunedin, Safety Harbor, Philippe Park, Honeymoon Island State Park, Countryside Bowling Lanes, International &Countryside Malls.
Centrally located for easy travel to and Pinellas trail, the Phillies Spring Training complex, and St Petersburg College.
Text or email Isabel at or Isabel@familyfoodie.com.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293540
Property Id 293540

(RLNE5833388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1963 Marlington Way have any available units?
1963 Marlington Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1963 Marlington Way have?
Some of 1963 Marlington Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1963 Marlington Way currently offering any rent specials?
1963 Marlington Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1963 Marlington Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1963 Marlington Way is pet friendly.
Does 1963 Marlington Way offer parking?
Yes, 1963 Marlington Way does offer parking.
Does 1963 Marlington Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1963 Marlington Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1963 Marlington Way have a pool?
Yes, 1963 Marlington Way has a pool.
Does 1963 Marlington Way have accessible units?
No, 1963 Marlington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1963 Marlington Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1963 Marlington Way has units with dishwashers.
