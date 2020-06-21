1963 Marlington Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available 08/01/20 Montclair Estates - Property Id: 293540



This almost NEW villa sits in the highly desirable GATED community of Montclair Lakes Townhomes and Villas in Clearwater.



Gorgeous and meticulous home includes 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including a large Master Bedroom with en-suite bath. Kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring, and granite countertops. Two large secondary bedrooms with large closets, an inside laundry room, and TWO-CAR GARAGE. Enjoy all the amenities that the community has to offer- Gated Entrance, Community POOL, DOG Park all of which are attractively landscaped. This phenomenal community boasts luxurious living just minutes away from dining, Clearwater Beach, Dunedin, Safety Harbor, Philippe Park, Honeymoon Island State Park, Countryside Bowling Lanes, International &Countryside Malls.

Centrally located for easy travel to and Pinellas trail, the Phillies Spring Training complex, and St Petersburg College.

Text or email Isabel at or Isabel@familyfoodie.com.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293540

Property Id 293540



(RLNE5833388)