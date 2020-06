Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Florida Sunsets and water views from from this enchanting bungalow on historic Edgewater Drive. NEW neutral colored carpeting in the bedrooms & living area. The open floor plan unites the great room, dining area and kitchen. Plenty of storage and stainless steel appliances in the open kitchen. There are two bedrooms and two full baths. There is a side entry and an over-sized 2 car garage that houses washer dryer hook ups. Close to downtown, marinas, parks and beaches.