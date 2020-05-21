All apartments in Clearwater
19321 US HIGHWAY 19 N

19321 US Highway 19 N · No Longer Available
Location

19321 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Under Construction. Introducing Bainbridge Bayside, brand new apartments on Tampa bay featuring scene stealing views, designer interiors and an amenity package rivaling that of a five- star resort. With waterside wow factor at every angle and lush greenery at every turn, life at Bayside is a rare chance to embrace a beautiful, maintenance free lifestyle right on the bay. Our designer interiors will feature Sweeping views of Tampa Bay, Modern 1, 2, & 3-bedroom apartment homes, Expansive open floorplans, Private attached garages w/ direct access, Plank flooring in kitchen & living areas, carpeting in bedrooms and Ceiling fans in living rooms & bedrooms. Our amenities will feature a Private beach overlooking Tampa Bay, a Beachside hammock garden, Kayaks & SUPs for resident use, a Boardwalk w/seating area & fire pit, a Resort-style pool w/ sun shelf overlooking the bay and Sundecks surrounding the pool w/ hammock palm grove. Life at Bayside will consist of Tranquil Tides & Luxury Vibes

