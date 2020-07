1924 LAKE RIDGE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

BRAND NEW, NEVER LIVED IN, LUXURIOUS LIVING IN THE HEART OF CLEARWATER! BEAUTIFUL NEW GATED COMMUNITY! COMMUNITY POOL, BATH HOUSE, AND WALKING PATHS! GREAT SCHOOLS! THIS BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED MODEL FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE, FABULOUS WOOD CABINETRY, FIRST FLOOR FEATURES BEAUTIFUL TILES AND FANTASTIC VIEW OF THE LAKE FROM YOUR BALCONY. LAUNDRY ROOM INSIDE, ENHANCED WITH MANY BEAUTIFUL UPGRADES INCLUDING UPGRADED GE APPLIANCES, UPGRADED PORCELAIN TILE, UPGRADED COUNTERS...LOADED! A MUST SEE! CLOSE TO ALL SHOPPING, COUNTRYSIDE MALL AND MINUTES TO QUAINT DOWNTOWN DUNEDIN AND CLEARWATER BEACH!