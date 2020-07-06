1906 Radcliffe Drive North

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This stunning, boasting a contemporary style, smart functionality and only the finest details. Sitting on a large corner lot, you'll immediately see its curb appeal. Upon entering the home, you'll be amazed by the beautiful mahogany floors and now open floor plan as the kitchen flows naturally into the lovely chandelier-lit dining area. The gorgeous kitchen has been enhanced with granite countertops, new cabinetry, tile backsplash, floating shelves, under cabinet lighting and recessed lighting. The custom pass-through window with decorative mouldings shows beautifully from both the kitchen and the sunroom, and is ideal when entertaining guests. The charming barn doors separate the sunroom from the living room, so you have the option of privacy or natural light. The master bedroom enjoys its own bathroom in stylish subway tiles and spacious walk-in closet. The guest bathroom is both elegant and bright, with a quartz-top vanity, modern tub and chic fixtures. All three bedrooms have fans. Two-car garage has access to roomy attic storage. The private backyard is a great size and perfect for outdoor parties or intimate gatherings. Don't miss out on this truly turn-key gem!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management



