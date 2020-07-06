All apartments in Clearwater
1906 Radcliffe Drive North

1906 Radcliffe Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Radcliffe Drive North, Clearwater, FL 33763

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stunning, boasting a contemporary style, smart functionality and only the finest details. Sitting on a large corner lot, you'll immediately see its curb appeal. Upon entering the home, you'll be amazed by the beautiful mahogany floors and now open floor plan as the kitchen flows naturally into the lovely chandelier-lit dining area. The gorgeous kitchen has been enhanced with granite countertops, new cabinetry, tile backsplash, floating shelves, under cabinet lighting and recessed lighting. The custom pass-through window with decorative mouldings shows beautifully from both the kitchen and the sunroom, and is ideal when entertaining guests. The charming barn doors separate the sunroom from the living room, so you have the option of privacy or natural light. The master bedroom enjoys its own bathroom in stylish subway tiles and spacious walk-in closet. The guest bathroom is both elegant and bright, with a quartz-top vanity, modern tub and chic fixtures. All three bedrooms have fans. Two-car garage has access to roomy attic storage. The private backyard is a great size and perfect for outdoor parties or intimate gatherings. Don't miss out on this truly turn-key gem!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Radcliffe Drive North have any available units?
1906 Radcliffe Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 Radcliffe Drive North have?
Some of 1906 Radcliffe Drive North's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Radcliffe Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Radcliffe Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Radcliffe Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 Radcliffe Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 1906 Radcliffe Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 1906 Radcliffe Drive North offers parking.
Does 1906 Radcliffe Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 Radcliffe Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Radcliffe Drive North have a pool?
No, 1906 Radcliffe Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Radcliffe Drive North have accessible units?
No, 1906 Radcliffe Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Radcliffe Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Radcliffe Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
