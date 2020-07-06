All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

1840 OAK FOREST DRIVE W

1840 Oak Forest Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

1840 Oak Forest Drive West, Clearwater, FL 33759
Forest Wood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Classic Rutenberg built Florida Ranch with 2080 square feet of living area. All rooms are spacious in this 2-2 split four bedroom home. Updated kitchen has granite countertops and wood shaker cabinets with lots of good lighting and cabinet space. Kitchen opens to tiled family room. There's a foyer for greeting guests, and carpeted formal dining room and living room. Family room, living room, and master bedroom open by sliders to relaxing screen enclosed garden lanai. Two full baths with updated vanities, tops, and hardware support bedrooms, and there's an additional half bath for guests. All of your laundry needs will be met by the large inside utility. The subdivision has no drive through which keeps it quiet, yet all commuter arteries are readily accessible. The back yard area is limited, and property is not fenced, so pet considerations are restricted to smaller breeds. Zoned for McMullen Booth Elementary, Safety Harbor Middle, and Countryside High Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 OAK FOREST DRIVE W have any available units?
1840 OAK FOREST DRIVE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1840 OAK FOREST DRIVE W have?
Some of 1840 OAK FOREST DRIVE W's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 OAK FOREST DRIVE W currently offering any rent specials?
1840 OAK FOREST DRIVE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 OAK FOREST DRIVE W pet-friendly?
Yes, 1840 OAK FOREST DRIVE W is pet friendly.
Does 1840 OAK FOREST DRIVE W offer parking?
Yes, 1840 OAK FOREST DRIVE W offers parking.
Does 1840 OAK FOREST DRIVE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1840 OAK FOREST DRIVE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 OAK FOREST DRIVE W have a pool?
No, 1840 OAK FOREST DRIVE W does not have a pool.
Does 1840 OAK FOREST DRIVE W have accessible units?
No, 1840 OAK FOREST DRIVE W does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 OAK FOREST DRIVE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1840 OAK FOREST DRIVE W has units with dishwashers.

