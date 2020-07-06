1840 OAK FOREST DRIVE W

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Classic Rutenberg built Florida Ranch with 2080 square feet of living area. All rooms are spacious in this 2-2 split four bedroom home. Updated kitchen has granite countertops and wood shaker cabinets with lots of good lighting and cabinet space. Kitchen opens to tiled family room. There's a foyer for greeting guests, and carpeted formal dining room and living room. Family room, living room, and master bedroom open by sliders to relaxing screen enclosed garden lanai. Two full baths with updated vanities, tops, and hardware support bedrooms, and there's an additional half bath for guests. All of your laundry needs will be met by the large inside utility. The subdivision has no drive through which keeps it quiet, yet all commuter arteries are readily accessible. The back yard area is limited, and property is not fenced, so pet considerations are restricted to smaller breeds. Zoned for McMullen Booth Elementary, Safety Harbor Middle, and Countryside High Schools.