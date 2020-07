Amenities

Located in the heart of Pinellas county. Close to the water, schools, shopping and great dining. This home comes nicely equipped with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors through out for easy clean up. Also has a nice pool and screened enclosure perfect for entertaining and cookouts around the pool. Interior has a fresh coat of paint . Pool maintenance and lawn maintenance are included. Hurry this won't last. Call and make your appointment today.