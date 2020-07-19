1829 Lombardy Dr

Amenities

MO/LB This 3 bedroom 2 bath Clearwater home is located in the desirable Woodmont Park neighborhood and is available for rent either furnished or unfurnished, whichever suites your needs! The home has great vintage charm that you can really make your own! The kitchen offers ample wood cabinetry that connects the living room and dining area, creating a great flow for the layout of the home. The screened in backed patio over looks the partially fenced, roomy backyard, that is perfect for enjoying the Florida sunshine! This home has it all, a one car garage, custom cabinets, larger windows for lots of natural light... all it needs is you! Call today to set your viewing! The market is getting hot and this home will not last long!