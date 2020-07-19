All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1829 Lombardy Dr

1829 Lombardy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1829 Lombardy Drive, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
furnished
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b0fea850f5 ----
MO/LB This 3 bedroom 2 bath Clearwater home is located in the desirable Woodmont Park neighborhood and is available for rent either furnished or unfurnished, whichever suites your needs! The home has great vintage charm that you can really make your own! The kitchen offers ample wood cabinetry that connects the living room and dining area, creating a great flow for the layout of the home. The screened in backed patio over looks the partially fenced, roomy backyard, that is perfect for enjoying the Florida sunshine! This home has it all, a one car garage, custom cabinets, larger windows for lots of natural light... all it needs is you! Call today to set your viewing! The market is getting hot and this home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Lombardy Dr have any available units?
1829 Lombardy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1829 Lombardy Dr have?
Some of 1829 Lombardy Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 Lombardy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Lombardy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Lombardy Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1829 Lombardy Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1829 Lombardy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1829 Lombardy Dr offers parking.
Does 1829 Lombardy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 Lombardy Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Lombardy Dr have a pool?
No, 1829 Lombardy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Lombardy Dr have accessible units?
No, 1829 Lombardy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Lombardy Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 Lombardy Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
