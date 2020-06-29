All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated October 3 2019 at 1:07 AM

1640 Illinois Road

1640 Illinois Road · No Longer Available
Location

1640 Illinois Road, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ONE MONTH FREE ON NEXT MONTHS RENT!! MUST SIGN LEASE BY 9/30/19!!
Beautiful, updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has lot of space and lots of charm! A perfect scenic tree in the front yard greets you as you walk up to the entrance. Inside you have the foyer/sitting area which connects into the dining area and kitchen with tiled flooring all around. Kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, counter top space and all major appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. The living room is grand with its fireplace as the centerpiece of this warm and welcoming room. Master bedroom is also roomy with it's large closet and full bathroom with tiled flooring, vanity sink and shower/tub combo. Two additional bedrooms, second full bathroom, one car garage, screened in lanai and a open fenced in back yard perfect for enjoying and playing in the sun! Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 Illinois Road have any available units?
1640 Illinois Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 Illinois Road have?
Some of 1640 Illinois Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 Illinois Road currently offering any rent specials?
1640 Illinois Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 Illinois Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1640 Illinois Road is pet friendly.
Does 1640 Illinois Road offer parking?
Yes, 1640 Illinois Road offers parking.
Does 1640 Illinois Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 Illinois Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 Illinois Road have a pool?
No, 1640 Illinois Road does not have a pool.
Does 1640 Illinois Road have accessible units?
No, 1640 Illinois Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 Illinois Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1640 Illinois Road has units with dishwashers.
