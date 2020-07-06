All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1621 SAND KEY ESTATES CT..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1621 SAND KEY ESTATES CT.
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

1621 SAND KEY ESTATES CT.

1621 Sand Key Estates Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1621 Sand Key Estates Court, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SAND KEY ESTATES - Beautiful 5 bedroom plus office/den, 4.5 bath, gated community with 2 boat slips. Included in rent, Lawn, gardens, and gated community security. Two 2nd floor master suites with shared lanai. An outdoor spiral staircase also makes these living areas easily accessible from the pool area. The kitchen features brand new appliances, tall solid wood cabinetry, center island, a large walk-in pantry, and a breakfast nook. overlooking the water. The pool level features a heated in-ground pool with pilot salt system and an automatic vacuum. The dock consists of maintenance free decking, a 9,000 lb lift and a wet slip. The whole interior of the house was just freshly painted and is move-in ready. Short walking distance to beach access. Right across from guard house.
List of non-stop destinations from Tampa International Airport:

http://www.tampaairport.com/nonstop-flights-tpa

(RLNE5188701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 SAND KEY ESTATES CT. have any available units?
1621 SAND KEY ESTATES CT. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 SAND KEY ESTATES CT. have?
Some of 1621 SAND KEY ESTATES CT.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 SAND KEY ESTATES CT. currently offering any rent specials?
1621 SAND KEY ESTATES CT. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 SAND KEY ESTATES CT. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 SAND KEY ESTATES CT. is pet friendly.
Does 1621 SAND KEY ESTATES CT. offer parking?
No, 1621 SAND KEY ESTATES CT. does not offer parking.
Does 1621 SAND KEY ESTATES CT. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 SAND KEY ESTATES CT. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 SAND KEY ESTATES CT. have a pool?
Yes, 1621 SAND KEY ESTATES CT. has a pool.
Does 1621 SAND KEY ESTATES CT. have accessible units?
No, 1621 SAND KEY ESTATES CT. does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 SAND KEY ESTATES CT. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 SAND KEY ESTATES CT. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763
Chesapeake
2307 Cumberland Cir
Clearwater, FL 33763

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa