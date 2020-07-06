1621 SAND KEY ESTATES CT.

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool dogs allowed pet friendly

SAND KEY ESTATES - Beautiful 5 bedroom plus office/den, 4.5 bath, gated community with 2 boat slips. Included in rent, Lawn, gardens, and gated community security. Two 2nd floor master suites with shared lanai. An outdoor spiral staircase also makes these living areas easily accessible from the pool area. The kitchen features brand new appliances, tall solid wood cabinetry, center island, a large walk-in pantry, and a breakfast nook. overlooking the water. The pool level features a heated in-ground pool with pilot salt system and an automatic vacuum. The dock consists of maintenance free decking, a 9,000 lb lift and a wet slip. The whole interior of the house was just freshly painted and is move-in ready. Short walking distance to beach access. Right across from guard house.

List of non-stop destinations from Tampa International Airport:



http://www.tampaairport.com/nonstop-flights-tpa



(RLNE5188701)