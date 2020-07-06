All apartments in Clearwater
1604 SUNSET DRIVE
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:24 PM

1604 SUNSET DRIVE

1604 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Sunset Drive, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous rare and historic bungalow, overlooking some of the best open water in the area. Huge lot with mature landscaping and unmatched character. Brand new 4x200 walk out leading to 12x12 dock, 4x12 lower landing with 9K lift. House contains beautiful original hardwood floors, crown molding and high ceilings. 2/1/2 with office and large great room. Freshly painted inside with new windows that overlook the water. New roof Over an acre of land!! Detached 2 car garage. 5 Minutes to Downtown Clearwater. About 1900 sq. ft. 1 year lease. Lawn Care included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 SUNSET DRIVE have any available units?
1604 SUNSET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 SUNSET DRIVE have?
Some of 1604 SUNSET DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 SUNSET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1604 SUNSET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 SUNSET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1604 SUNSET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1604 SUNSET DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1604 SUNSET DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1604 SUNSET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 SUNSET DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 SUNSET DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1604 SUNSET DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1604 SUNSET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1604 SUNSET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 SUNSET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 SUNSET DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

