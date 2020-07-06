1604 SUNSET DRIVE

Amenities

Gorgeous rare and historic bungalow, overlooking some of the best open water in the area. Huge lot with mature landscaping and unmatched character. Brand new 4x200 walk out leading to 12x12 dock, 4x12 lower landing with 9K lift. House contains beautiful original hardwood floors, crown molding and high ceilings. 2/1/2 with office and large great room. Freshly painted inside with new windows that overlook the water. New roof Over an acre of land!! Detached 2 car garage. 5 Minutes to Downtown Clearwater. About 1900 sq. ft. 1 year lease. Lawn Care included