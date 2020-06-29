All apartments in Clearwater
1603 N OSCEOLA AVENUE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:07 AM

1603 N OSCEOLA AVENUE

1603 North Osceola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1603 North Osceola Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This charming, unique cottage is ready to be rented. Minimum of 30 days. Every inch of this cottage has been touched. New kitchen, New Bathroom with modern tile, New laminate flooring throughout, New central AC and heat, New instant hot water heater, New electrical, the list goes on and on. All cookware, linens, etc are provided. I assure you, You won't want to leave! The backyard is perfect for entertaining and cooking out. The location can't be beat. You will love the close proximity to everything, but the peacefulness of the neighborhood. Just a short 5 min. car ride to downtown Clearwater, about 10 to the beach and about a 10 minute waterfront drive to downtown Dunedin. Both Dunedin and Clearwater offer unique shopping, restaurants, concerts, breweries and beaches that you will want to be sure to visit. The cottage is cozy, comfortable and clean with all the essentials of home, for less than a hotel. All Furnishing available for an additional $200/mth

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 N OSCEOLA AVENUE have any available units?
1603 N OSCEOLA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 N OSCEOLA AVENUE have?
Some of 1603 N OSCEOLA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 N OSCEOLA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1603 N OSCEOLA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 N OSCEOLA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1603 N OSCEOLA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1603 N OSCEOLA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1603 N OSCEOLA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1603 N OSCEOLA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1603 N OSCEOLA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 N OSCEOLA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1603 N OSCEOLA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1603 N OSCEOLA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1603 N OSCEOLA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 N OSCEOLA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 N OSCEOLA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
