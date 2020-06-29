1603 N OSCEOLA AVENUE

Amenities

This charming, unique cottage is ready to be rented. Minimum of 30 days. Every inch of this cottage has been touched. New kitchen, New Bathroom with modern tile, New laminate flooring throughout, New central AC and heat, New instant hot water heater, New electrical, the list goes on and on. All cookware, linens, etc are provided. I assure you, You won't want to leave! The backyard is perfect for entertaining and cooking out. The location can't be beat. You will love the close proximity to everything, but the peacefulness of the neighborhood. Just a short 5 min. car ride to downtown Clearwater, about 10 to the beach and about a 10 minute waterfront drive to downtown Dunedin. Both Dunedin and Clearwater offer unique shopping, restaurants, concerts, breweries and beaches that you will want to be sure to visit. The cottage is cozy, comfortable and clean with all the essentials of home, for less than a hotel. All Furnishing available for an additional $200/mth