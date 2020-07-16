1591 Druid Road

Amenities

Here it is!!! Fall in Love with this Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Home w/ over a total of 1,700 Square Feet in the Heart of Clearwater! This home boasts an Open Concept w/ an abundance of natural light, NEW Windows, NEW Glass Slider leading to the HUGE backyard, NEW Roof, NEW AC, NEW Crown Molding & Trim, NEW Light Fixtures, NEW Flooring throughout, & Much Much More! This Kitchen offers plenty of counterspace for the Cooking Lovers! NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, NEW Shaker-Style Kitchen Cabinets & NEW Granite Countertops. The Bathroom has been completely remodeled with NEW Tile Floor & Surround, NEW Large Bathtub, NEW Vanity, Light, Mirror, & Toilet. Want a larger second bath? The Sellers have agreed to help with the remodel & extension of the second bath! CHECK OUT THIS BACKYARD!!!! This Large Corner Lot, makes Great for Entertaining! There is plenty of space for a Pool, Boat, RV, Golf Cart, etc! The Backyard is FULLY fenced in w/ NEW Privacy Fence & already has a Large Patio & Paved SunDeck! The Oversized 2 Car Garage has Ample Parking & still room for Toys! Schedule your Tour today before this one is Gone! No HOA, No CDD's, No FLOOD, & ONLY 4 MILES FROM CLEARWATER BEACH!



