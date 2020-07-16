All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated May 14 2019

1591 Druid Road

1591 Druid Rd E · No Longer Available
Location

1591 Druid Rd E, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Here it is!!! Fall in Love with this Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Home w/ over a total of 1,700 Square Feet in the Heart of Clearwater! This home boasts an Open Concept w/ an abundance of natural light, NEW Windows, NEW Glass Slider leading to the HUGE backyard, NEW Roof, NEW AC, NEW Crown Molding & Trim, NEW Light Fixtures, NEW Flooring throughout, & Much Much More! This Kitchen offers plenty of counterspace for the Cooking Lovers! NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, NEW Shaker-Style Kitchen Cabinets & NEW Granite Countertops. The Bathroom has been completely remodeled with NEW Tile Floor & Surround, NEW Large Bathtub, NEW Vanity, Light, Mirror, & Toilet. Want a larger second bath? The Sellers have agreed to help with the remodel & extension of the second bath! CHECK OUT THIS BACKYARD!!!! This Large Corner Lot, makes Great for Entertaining! There is plenty of space for a Pool, Boat, RV, Golf Cart, etc! The Backyard is FULLY fenced in w/ NEW Privacy Fence & already has a Large Patio & Paved SunDeck! The Oversized 2 Car Garage has Ample Parking & still room for Toys! Schedule your Tour today before this one is Gone! No HOA, No CDD's, No FLOOD, & ONLY 4 MILES FROM CLEARWATER BEACH!

Listing Courtesy Of AMERICAN HERITAGE REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1591 Druid Road have any available units?
1591 Druid Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1591 Druid Road have?
Some of 1591 Druid Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1591 Druid Road currently offering any rent specials?
1591 Druid Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1591 Druid Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1591 Druid Road is pet friendly.
Does 1591 Druid Road offer parking?
Yes, 1591 Druid Road offers parking.
Does 1591 Druid Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1591 Druid Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1591 Druid Road have a pool?
Yes, 1591 Druid Road has a pool.
Does 1591 Druid Road have accessible units?
No, 1591 Druid Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1591 Druid Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1591 Druid Road does not have units with dishwashers.
