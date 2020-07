1582 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

AWESOME COMPLEX.. MASSIVE.. THINK IT SHOULD BE ON THE CAPE! CHARMING LOVELY QUAINT AND FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH A BACK PORCH OVERLOOKING THE HEATED POOL, GULF AND SAND KEY BEACH. WE THAT LIVE ON SAND KEY CALL IT PARADISE. THIS IS A TWO BEDROOM AND TWO BATH COTTAGE FEEL. A SMALL OFFICE WITH BUILT IN DESK, SHELVES ALSO IS PART OF THIS UNIT.THE OFFICE HAS A DOOR THAT OPENS TO THE BACK PORCH .TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!! PERFECT HOME OFFICE. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE.



UNIT IS COZY BUT PERFECT FOR A COUPLE, AN ARTIST...WOW THAT WOULD REALLY BE GREAT!. SOMEONE WHO CANNOT DO STEPS.

I THINK THIS WILL BE GONE FAST. NOT LARGE, COZY AND CHARMING! TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS. FIRST , LAST AND SECURITY. GULF WATERS GET TO 80 DEGREES....