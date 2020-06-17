1560 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Direct gulf front, furnished, modern condo at the Ultimar III. You will enjoy the gorgeous renovations with granite countertops, porcelain tile, high end appliances, not to mention the amazing views! Three bedrooms, two and a half baths, gourmet kitchen, private garage, many amenities including 3 swimming pools, basketball, tennis courts, 24-hour guard, putting green, fitness club, steam and sauna, and much more. Rental price per month of $5500 is for an annual lease Seasonal rental is $6500. This condo is available April 2020 for a 3 month-12 month lease. Ultimar is a 3 month minimum rental building.