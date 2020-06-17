All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1560 GULF BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1560 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

1560 GULF BOULEVARD

1560 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 744-6666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1560 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 507 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2464 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
sauna
tennis court
Direct gulf front, furnished, modern condo at the Ultimar III. You will enjoy the gorgeous renovations with granite countertops, porcelain tile, high end appliances, not to mention the amazing views! Three bedrooms, two and a half baths, gourmet kitchen, private garage, many amenities including 3 swimming pools, basketball, tennis courts, 24-hour guard, putting green, fitness club, steam and sauna, and much more. Rental price per month of $5500 is for an annual lease Seasonal rental is $6500. This condo is available April 2020 for a 3 month-12 month lease. Ultimar is a 3 month minimum rental building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1560 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1560 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1560 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1560 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1560 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1560 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1560 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1560 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1560 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1560 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1560 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1560 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1560 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1560 GULF BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity