1530 South Washington Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Motivated Seller! Price Improvement!! This Gorgeous Renovated Home Is Waiting For You! All New Laminate Flooring In A Casually Elegant Grey Tone Leads You From Room To Room Through Its 2 Bedrooms And 1 Bath. Brand New Frigidaire Suite Of Appliances & Dupont Corian Countertops Grace The All-wood Kitchen Cabinets To Create The Ultimate Kitchen! Both Bedrooms Lend Themselves To Your Cozy Quarters With Wooden Closet Doors And Plenty Of Natural Light! The Bonus Room Off The Kitchen Is Perfect For A Den, Or Office With Clean Lines And Access To The Outdoors- There Are Lots Of Options Here! The Fenced In Yard Is Gorgeous And Ready For Your Garden Or Pet! **buyers May Be Eligible For City Of Clearwater Grant Assistance- Ask For Info**



Listing Courtesy Of JAY ALAN REAL ESTATE



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.