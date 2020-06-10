All apartments in Clearwater
Clearwater, FL
1530 South Washington Avenue
Last updated May 13 2019 at 11:05 AM

1530 South Washington Avenue

1530 S Washington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1530 S Washington Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Motivated Seller! Price Improvement!! This Gorgeous Renovated Home Is Waiting For You! All New Laminate Flooring In A Casually Elegant Grey Tone Leads You From Room To Room Through Its 2 Bedrooms And 1 Bath. Brand New Frigidaire Suite Of Appliances & Dupont Corian Countertops Grace The All-wood Kitchen Cabinets To Create The Ultimate Kitchen! Both Bedrooms Lend Themselves To Your Cozy Quarters With Wooden Closet Doors And Plenty Of Natural Light! The Bonus Room Off The Kitchen Is Perfect For A Den, Or Office With Clean Lines And Access To The Outdoors- There Are Lots Of Options Here! The Fenced In Yard Is Gorgeous And Ready For Your Garden Or Pet! **buyers May Be Eligible For City Of Clearwater Grant Assistance- Ask For Info**

Listing Courtesy Of JAY ALAN REAL ESTATE

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 South Washington Avenue have any available units?
1530 South Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 1530 South Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1530 South Washington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 South Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 South Washington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1530 South Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 1530 South Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1530 South Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 South Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 South Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1530 South Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1530 South Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1530 South Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 South Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 South Washington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 South Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 South Washington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
