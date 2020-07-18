1527 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W

Amenities

Lovely 1 bed/1 bath villa with assigned end carport spot and storage in Mission Hills. This nice and neutral villa features a kitchen with eat-in space, spacious living and dining room combo, updated bathroom, washer and dryer, master bedroom with walk-in closet, and Florida room that leads to a paved patio in the back courtyard. Mission Hills is a wonderful 55+ community that is well manicured with mature landscaping and features a recreation building with library, fitness equipment, pool table, shuffleboard, and large heated community pool. Fantastic Clearwater location convenient to restaurants, shopping, grocery, hospital, entertainment, and beaches!