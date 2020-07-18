All apartments in Clearwater
1527 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W
1527 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W

1527 Arrowhead Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

1527 Arrowhead Circle West, Clearwater, FL 33759
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
Lovely 1 bed/1 bath villa with assigned end carport spot and storage in Mission Hills. This nice and neutral villa features a kitchen with eat-in space, spacious living and dining room combo, updated bathroom, washer and dryer, master bedroom with walk-in closet, and Florida room that leads to a paved patio in the back courtyard. Mission Hills is a wonderful 55+ community that is well manicured with mature landscaping and features a recreation building with library, fitness equipment, pool table, shuffleboard, and large heated community pool. Fantastic Clearwater location convenient to restaurants, shopping, grocery, hospital, entertainment, and beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

