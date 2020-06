Amenities

in unit laundry putting green dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool putting green garage internet access tennis court

This is the one you have been waiting for! 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Ultimar Condo complex Clearwater beach! Long term rental only, unfurnished, available June 1, 2020. Ultimar is gated community with wonderful amenities 3 pools, tennis, fitness center putting green. This unit does have a one car garage. Rent includes water, trash, cable and internet.