Clearwater, FL
152 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

152 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE

152 Brightwater Drive · (727) 644-9523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

152 Brightwater Drive, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2551 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
THIS IS A NIGHTLY (starting at $500) & WEEKLY (starting at $3500) (NOT MONTHLY) VACATION RENTAL ~ SLEEPS UP TO 8 / 3 NIGHT MINIMUM/ VERY RARE ON CLEARWATER BEACH! Welcome to Brightwater Blue, a gorgeous vacation rental in Clearwater Beach! 3 floors of fun, elegance & relaxation await you. Custom interior decorated w/Restoration Hardware & other high end furnishings. Located on Clearwater Bay & within easy walking distance to Clearwater Bch, Beach Walk, restaurants, shopping! HOME FEATURES: 1ST FLOOR: 2 Car Garage * Game Room w/Pool Table/Ping Pong Top, Flat screen TV, 2 Pub Tables & Barstools, a large Sectional Sofa * Lanai w/view of Clearwater Bay 2ND FLOOR: Living Room w/Large Sectional, Media Center stocked w/Books & DVD's to borrow & Games * Dining Area: Seating for 8 at table/additional 4 at Breakfast Bar * Completely Stocked Gourmet Kitchen * Large Laundry Room w/Whirlpool Duet Washer/Dryer * Computer Nook/Work Station * Large Balcony w/outdoor Dining 3RD FLOOR: Master Bedroom w/King size Bed & Large Balcony overlooking Clearwater Bay * Master Bath w/Dual Sinks, Walk In Shower, Separate Toilet Area & Custom Walk In Closet * 2nd Bedroom w/King size Bed & Custom Closet * 3rd Bedroom w/2 Double Beds & Custom Walk In Closet * Guest Bath w/Tub/Shower Combo INCLUDED EXTRAS: Deep Water Boat Slip * Beach Towels/Beach Cart/Cooler * Privacy Window Treatments on all Windows/Doors * 5 Flat Screen TV's COMMUNITY FEATURES: Resort Style Heated Pool & Spa w/Grills & Entertaining Area/ Beach Rinse off Station

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE have any available units?
152 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 152 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
152 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 152 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 152 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 152 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 152 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 152 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 152 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 152 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 152 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
