152 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

THIS IS A NIGHTLY (starting at $500) & WEEKLY (starting at $3500) (NOT MONTHLY) VACATION RENTAL ~ SLEEPS UP TO 8 / 3 NIGHT MINIMUM/ VERY RARE ON CLEARWATER BEACH! Welcome to Brightwater Blue, a gorgeous vacation rental in Clearwater Beach! 3 floors of fun, elegance & relaxation await you. Custom interior decorated w/Restoration Hardware & other high end furnishings. Located on Clearwater Bay & within easy walking distance to Clearwater Bch, Beach Walk, restaurants, shopping! HOME FEATURES: 1ST FLOOR: 2 Car Garage * Game Room w/Pool Table/Ping Pong Top, Flat screen TV, 2 Pub Tables & Barstools, a large Sectional Sofa * Lanai w/view of Clearwater Bay 2ND FLOOR: Living Room w/Large Sectional, Media Center stocked w/Books & DVD's to borrow & Games * Dining Area: Seating for 8 at table/additional 4 at Breakfast Bar * Completely Stocked Gourmet Kitchen * Large Laundry Room w/Whirlpool Duet Washer/Dryer * Computer Nook/Work Station * Large Balcony w/outdoor Dining 3RD FLOOR: Master Bedroom w/King size Bed & Large Balcony overlooking Clearwater Bay * Master Bath w/Dual Sinks, Walk In Shower, Separate Toilet Area & Custom Walk In Closet * 2nd Bedroom w/King size Bed & Custom Closet * 3rd Bedroom w/2 Double Beds & Custom Walk In Closet * Guest Bath w/Tub/Shower Combo INCLUDED EXTRAS: Deep Water Boat Slip * Beach Towels/Beach Cart/Cooler * Privacy Window Treatments on all Windows/Doors * 5 Flat Screen TV's COMMUNITY FEATURES: Resort Style Heated Pool & Spa w/Grills & Entertaining Area/ Beach Rinse off Station