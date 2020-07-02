1515 BOWMORE DRIVE

Amenities

Beautifully Updated Corner Townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage in the Highland Glen community. This townhouse features a spacious and open living, dining room and kitchen area. The kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and reverse osmosis for drinking water at sink and also to the refrigerator. The ground floor is tiled throughout and the upstairs of the house has wood floors including the stairs. The townhouse is equipped with a water softener and surround speakers in living area and master bedroom. The large master bedroom has a private master bathroom with shower, tub, dual sinks, and walk-in closet. The A/C unit is equipped with ultra violet germ management. Upstairs is a laundry room with a LG washer and dryer. Walk down the hall is the two other bedrooms and full bathroom. Great Clearwater location convenient to schools, shopping, restaurants, entertainment & the best beaches!