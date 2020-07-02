All apartments in Clearwater
1515 BOWMORE DRIVE
Last updated April 20 2020 at 12:10 AM

1515 BOWMORE DRIVE

1515 Bowmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Bowmore Drive, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated Corner Townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage in the Highland Glen community. This townhouse features a spacious and open living, dining room and kitchen area. The kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and reverse osmosis for drinking water at sink and also to the refrigerator. The ground floor is tiled throughout and the upstairs of the house has wood floors including the stairs. The townhouse is equipped with a water softener and surround speakers in living area and master bedroom. The large master bedroom has a private master bathroom with shower, tub, dual sinks, and walk-in closet. The A/C unit is equipped with ultra violet germ management. Upstairs is a laundry room with a LG washer and dryer. Walk down the hall is the two other bedrooms and full bathroom. Great Clearwater location convenient to schools, shopping, restaurants, entertainment & the best beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 BOWMORE DRIVE have any available units?
1515 BOWMORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 BOWMORE DRIVE have?
Some of 1515 BOWMORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 BOWMORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1515 BOWMORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 BOWMORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1515 BOWMORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1515 BOWMORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1515 BOWMORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1515 BOWMORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 BOWMORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 BOWMORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1515 BOWMORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1515 BOWMORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1515 BOWMORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 BOWMORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 BOWMORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

