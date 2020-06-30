All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:47 AM

1505 MISTY PLATEAU TRAIL

1505 Misty Plateau Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Misty Plateau Trail, Clearwater, FL 33765
Chman Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home! Gorgeous home now for rent in Coachman Ridge! Open concept Living room & Kitchen, perfect for entertaining! Additional features include: Updated Master bathroom. Chair-rail/Wainstcoting Details. Newer Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fantastic Screened-in Lanai w/ pavers off the back of the home, opening up to a large fenced in backyard. Centrally located in Pinellas County, close to shopping, grocery stores, Countryside mall & easy access to corridors in Pinellas County. Washer & Dryer included. Monthly Outside Landscaping included. Meticulously maintained property, this is the perfect spot to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 MISTY PLATEAU TRAIL have any available units?
1505 MISTY PLATEAU TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 MISTY PLATEAU TRAIL have?
Some of 1505 MISTY PLATEAU TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 MISTY PLATEAU TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
1505 MISTY PLATEAU TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 MISTY PLATEAU TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 1505 MISTY PLATEAU TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1505 MISTY PLATEAU TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 1505 MISTY PLATEAU TRAIL offers parking.
Does 1505 MISTY PLATEAU TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1505 MISTY PLATEAU TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 MISTY PLATEAU TRAIL have a pool?
No, 1505 MISTY PLATEAU TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 1505 MISTY PLATEAU TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 1505 MISTY PLATEAU TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 MISTY PLATEAU TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 MISTY PLATEAU TRAIL has units with dishwashers.

