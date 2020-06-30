1505 MISTY PLATEAU TRAIL

Amenities
Welcome home! Gorgeous home now for rent in Coachman Ridge! Open concept Living room & Kitchen, perfect for entertaining! Additional features include: Updated Master bathroom. Chair-rail/Wainstcoting Details. Newer Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fantastic Screened-in Lanai w/ pavers off the back of the home, opening up to a large fenced in backyard. Centrally located in Pinellas County, close to shopping, grocery stores, Countryside mall & easy access to corridors in Pinellas County. Washer & Dryer included. Monthly Outside Landscaping included. Meticulously maintained property, this is the perfect spot to call home!