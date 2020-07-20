All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1485 LAKEVIEW ROAD

1485 Lakeview Road · No Longer Available
Location

1485 Lakeview Road, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Great Location!! Large 2 bedroom Condo with a Carport & a Pool. Special features include an updated kitchen cabinets with nice appliances, Huge living room/dining rm. combo with nice ceramic tile floors. Big bathroom with shower in tub. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Storage closet in hallway is spacious. 2nd bedroom is also large & can fit a king size bed. Screened in patio for outdoor space & nice pool to cool off after work or weekend fun. Close to shopping. Rent includes water, sewer & trash. This one wont last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1485 LAKEVIEW ROAD have any available units?
1485 LAKEVIEW ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1485 LAKEVIEW ROAD have?
Some of 1485 LAKEVIEW ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1485 LAKEVIEW ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1485 LAKEVIEW ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1485 LAKEVIEW ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1485 LAKEVIEW ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1485 LAKEVIEW ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1485 LAKEVIEW ROAD offers parking.
Does 1485 LAKEVIEW ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1485 LAKEVIEW ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1485 LAKEVIEW ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1485 LAKEVIEW ROAD has a pool.
Does 1485 LAKEVIEW ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1485 LAKEVIEW ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1485 LAKEVIEW ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1485 LAKEVIEW ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
