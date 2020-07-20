1485 LAKEVIEW ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Great Location!! Large 2 bedroom Condo with a Carport & a Pool. Special features include an updated kitchen cabinets with nice appliances, Huge living room/dining rm. combo with nice ceramic tile floors. Big bathroom with shower in tub. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Storage closet in hallway is spacious. 2nd bedroom is also large & can fit a king size bed. Screened in patio for outdoor space & nice pool to cool off after work or weekend fun. Close to shopping. Rent includes water, sewer & trash. This one wont last!!