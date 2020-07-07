All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1483 Pierce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1483 Pierce Street
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

1483 Pierce Street

1483 Pierce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1483 Pierce Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very afforable living with all city utilities and laundry paid. Newly renovated, two rooms of AC, right next to Crest Lake Park, nature and jogging trails, exercise and child equipment...even a dog park. Zillow shows unit should go for $945 without utilities or laundry but for qualified long term tenants you can tie this up for as long as 3 years at this bargain price. 1 mile to beach, 1/2 block to park, near all transport and 3 blocks to Drew or Gulf to Bay for fast work or shopping. Nightlife downtown jazz at Coachman park, marinas and beachs about 10 mintues or less. Call/Text Daniel 352-501-9607 now to see and grab it before this gets published widely. Daniel 352-501-9607 \ \

(RLNE5208439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1483 Pierce Street have any available units?
1483 Pierce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1483 Pierce Street have?
Some of 1483 Pierce Street's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1483 Pierce Street currently offering any rent specials?
1483 Pierce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1483 Pierce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1483 Pierce Street is pet friendly.
Does 1483 Pierce Street offer parking?
No, 1483 Pierce Street does not offer parking.
Does 1483 Pierce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1483 Pierce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1483 Pierce Street have a pool?
No, 1483 Pierce Street does not have a pool.
Does 1483 Pierce Street have accessible units?
No, 1483 Pierce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1483 Pierce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1483 Pierce Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa