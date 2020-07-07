1483 Pierce Street

Amenities

Very afforable living with all city utilities and laundry paid. Newly renovated, two rooms of AC, right next to Crest Lake Park, nature and jogging trails, exercise and child equipment...even a dog park. Zillow shows unit should go for $945 without utilities or laundry but for qualified long term tenants you can tie this up for as long as 3 years at this bargain price. 1 mile to beach, 1/2 block to park, near all transport and 3 blocks to Drew or Gulf to Bay for fast work or shopping. Nightlife downtown jazz at Coachman park, marinas and beachs about 10 mintues or less. Call/Text Daniel 352-501-9607 now to see and grab it before this gets published widely. Daniel 352-501-9607 \ \



(RLNE5208439)