1479 FEATHER DRIVE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport courtyard gym parking pool pool table shuffle board

Turnkey 1 bed/1 bath end unit with covered carport in the desired 55 and older Mission Hills community. This furnished corner villa features an open living/dining with plenty of seating, spacious bedroom with king bed and walk-in closet, and Florida room that leads out to the back paved patio and courtyard. Mission Hills is a wonderful that is well manicured with mature landscaping and features a recreation building with library, fitness equipment, pool table, shuffleboard, and large heated community pool. Fantastic Clearwater location convenient to restaurants, shopping, grocery, hospital, entertainment, and beaches!