1479 FEATHER DRIVE.
Last updated May 25 2020 at 12:09 AM

1479 FEATHER DRIVE

1479 Feather Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1479 Feather Drive, Clearwater, FL 33759
Mission Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
Turnkey 1 bed/1 bath end unit with covered carport in the desired 55 and older Mission Hills community. This furnished corner villa features an open living/dining with plenty of seating, spacious bedroom with king bed and walk-in closet, and Florida room that leads out to the back paved patio and courtyard. Mission Hills is a wonderful that is well manicured with mature landscaping and features a recreation building with library, fitness equipment, pool table, shuffleboard, and large heated community pool. Fantastic Clearwater location convenient to restaurants, shopping, grocery, hospital, entertainment, and beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1479 FEATHER DRIVE have any available units?
1479 FEATHER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1479 FEATHER DRIVE have?
Some of 1479 FEATHER DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1479 FEATHER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1479 FEATHER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1479 FEATHER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1479 FEATHER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1479 FEATHER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1479 FEATHER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1479 FEATHER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1479 FEATHER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1479 FEATHER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1479 FEATHER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1479 FEATHER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1479 FEATHER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1479 FEATHER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1479 FEATHER DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

