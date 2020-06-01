1460 FAIRMONT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Live like your on vacation & be proud to rent this cozy, clean, modern home! Step inside & you can feel the positive energy! Come enjoy the good life with a luxury eat in kitchen, quartz counter tops, gorgeous tile flooring & SS appliances. This home is 1,500 sq feet with 2 Spacious bedrooms, bright custom bathroom, laundry room w/washer & dryer and 2 bonus rooms that can be used as office space, storage, game room, etc. Walk Outside & enjoy the good life with a fully fenced private yard & large covered open air patio! This home is located in a safe, quiet neighborhood 10 mins from world renowned Clearwater Beach, 5 mins from D.T Clearwater, 5 mins to Crest Lake Park, & an easy drive into Tampa!