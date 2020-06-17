All apartments in Clearwater
1448 Bentley St

1448 Bentley Street · No Longer Available
Location

1448 Bentley Street, Clearwater, FL 33755
Brentwood Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 04/05/2020. Cute 2/1.5 house with 1 car garage in great Clearwater neighborhood! Home has been freshly painted inside and has all new windows. Features include all wood and tile floors, ceiling fans throughout, spacious bedrooms and updated full bath and half bath in garage. Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances with brand new refrigerator. Washer and dryer included as a convenience only. Home is on 1/4 acre and is on cul de sac. Small pets accepted with owner approval. No aggressive breeds. This is a beauty that will not last long!
$60 App Fee per Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 Bentley St have any available units?
1448 Bentley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1448 Bentley St have?
Some of 1448 Bentley St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 Bentley St currently offering any rent specials?
1448 Bentley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 Bentley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1448 Bentley St is pet friendly.
Does 1448 Bentley St offer parking?
Yes, 1448 Bentley St offers parking.
Does 1448 Bentley St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1448 Bentley St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 Bentley St have a pool?
No, 1448 Bentley St does not have a pool.
Does 1448 Bentley St have accessible units?
No, 1448 Bentley St does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 Bentley St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1448 Bentley St has units with dishwashers.
