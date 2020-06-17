1448 Bentley St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE 04/05/2020. Cute 2/1.5 house with 1 car garage in great Clearwater neighborhood! Home has been freshly painted inside and has all new windows. Features include all wood and tile floors, ceiling fans throughout, spacious bedrooms and updated full bath and half bath in garage. Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances with brand new refrigerator. Washer and dryer included as a convenience only. Home is on 1/4 acre and is on cul de sac. Small pets accepted with owner approval. No aggressive breeds. This is a beauty that will not last long!

$60 App Fee per Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.