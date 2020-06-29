All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1433 S BELCHER ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1433 S BELCHER ROAD
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM

1433 S BELCHER ROAD

1433 South Belcher Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1433 South Belcher Road, Clearwater, FL 33764
Imperial Courts Bldg

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Rental Policy - 600+ Credit Score, No Prior Evictions, Gross Income must be 2.5 Times Rent, Call for our Felony Restrictions. $50 Non Refundable Background Screening for Each Adult. References will be checked. Income will be verified. One year lease required. Security Deposit is equal to one months rent. Pets will be screened.

2 bedroom / 2 bath condo on the first floor in Clearwater. View of the community pool. Tile throughout. Located near the beaches, shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, US 19, and more. New appliances, Freshly Painted. All Age Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 S BELCHER ROAD have any available units?
1433 S BELCHER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 S BELCHER ROAD have?
Some of 1433 S BELCHER ROAD's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 S BELCHER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1433 S BELCHER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 S BELCHER ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1433 S BELCHER ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1433 S BELCHER ROAD offer parking?
No, 1433 S BELCHER ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1433 S BELCHER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 S BELCHER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 S BELCHER ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1433 S BELCHER ROAD has a pool.
Does 1433 S BELCHER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1433 S BELCHER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 S BELCHER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1433 S BELCHER ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa