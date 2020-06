Amenities

55+ spacious one bedroom condo in nicely maintained Normandy Park. Gleaming wood floors, kitchen updates, additional sun room and lots of storage. Complex has a salt water pool right outside your back door and a laundry facility. Close to dining and shopping and just minutes to Clearwater Beach. No pets please - furniture will be removed prior to move-in. Requires renter's insurance.