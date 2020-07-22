All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

1409 N GARDEN AVE

1409 North Garden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1409 North Garden Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
CLEARWATER - REMODELED 3BR HOME - Check out this remodeled 3BR home, just 12 minutes from Clearwater Beach. Updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, remodeled bath, new flooring throughout, and freshly painted inside & out. Large covered patio and fenced backyard.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fees ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-866-611-3590. Section 8 accepted.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (727) 325-6198 or email tp1-00648@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5395282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 N GARDEN AVE have any available units?
1409 N GARDEN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 N GARDEN AVE have?
Some of 1409 N GARDEN AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 N GARDEN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1409 N GARDEN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 N GARDEN AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 N GARDEN AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1409 N GARDEN AVE offer parking?
No, 1409 N GARDEN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1409 N GARDEN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 N GARDEN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 N GARDEN AVE have a pool?
No, 1409 N GARDEN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1409 N GARDEN AVE have accessible units?
No, 1409 N GARDEN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 N GARDEN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 N GARDEN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
