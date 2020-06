1380 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage sauna

BEAUTIFUL 9TH FLOOR CORNER END CONDO. 2 BBEDROOM, 2 BATH, BEACH FRONT BUILDING. 1462 SF WITH WATER VIEWS. YOUR VERY OWN LAUNDRY ROOM WITH FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER WITH A STORAGE CLOSET. FOUR NEWER PGT SLIDING GLASS DOORS, LARGE ENCLOSED BALCONY ROOM, UNDER THE BUILDING PARKING SPACE CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEXT TO THE ENTRANCE DOOR OF THE BUILDING, AMENITIES INCLUDE, HEATED POOL WITH CABANAS, JACUZZI, SAUNA, FITNESS ROOM, BEACHSIDE BBQ GRILL AND PATIO, CLUB ROOM WITH KITCHENITTTE, KAYAC & BIKE STORAGE ROOM. JUST WALK OUT OF THE BUILDING ONTO THE BEACH AND RELAX.