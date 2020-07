Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located just off of Court St outside of Downtown Clearwater and is only a short drive to beautiful Clearwater Beach!!! Freshly painted inside and out with new plank flooring in several rooms, updated vanities in both bathrooms, and lots of charm. Full size laundry room with shelving for added convenience. Shed out back for additional storage. Pet Friendly! Call today!