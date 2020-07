Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the heart of Clearwater. This home has been is nice and has a washer/dryer hook up and a large carport. The home has tile through out and a eat in kitchen. The monthly rent is $1,250 with $1,250 security deposit. Small pets allowed with owner approval and $250 nonrefundable pet fee. $50 per adult application fee. The home will be ready for rent April 10, 2020