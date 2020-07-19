All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:05 PM

1345 Mary L Road

1345 Mary L Road · No Longer Available
Location

1345 Mary L Road, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances, so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and stylish bathrooms are just as impressive. For even more appeal, back yard offers plenty of space for outdoor dining and family fun. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor.We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com OR call our local office for more informaiton (813)386-6478, ext. 5
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 Mary L Road have any available units?
1345 Mary L Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 1345 Mary L Road currently offering any rent specials?
1345 Mary L Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 Mary L Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1345 Mary L Road is pet friendly.
Does 1345 Mary L Road offer parking?
No, 1345 Mary L Road does not offer parking.
Does 1345 Mary L Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1345 Mary L Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 Mary L Road have a pool?
No, 1345 Mary L Road does not have a pool.
Does 1345 Mary L Road have accessible units?
No, 1345 Mary L Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 Mary L Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1345 Mary L Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1345 Mary L Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1345 Mary L Road does not have units with air conditioning.
