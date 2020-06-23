All apartments in Clearwater
1345 DREW STREET
Last updated July 28 2019 at 3:23 PM

1345 DREW STREET

1345 Drew Street · No Longer Available
Location

1345 Drew Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Light Bright Very Spacious very Clean 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with a good size extra heated & air conditioned Bonus Room(not included in square footage) off the bedroom. Huge bedroom closet for lots of clothes!!!! Central heat and air. Bathtub with shower. Nicely Renovated, All rooms are Tiled. 2nd floor. No elevator. Assigned parking space. Drive by to see the outside, it is across the street from the Clearwater country club golf course at 1345 Drew St. This is a Condo with an individual landlord NOT AN APARTMENT COMPLEX. Sorry, no pets allowed. Only $850 per month with Free Water INCLUDED! Available June 1st. The Community has a laundry room but no washer/dryer in unit. There is no dishwasher. no smoking in the condo. $75 per person application fee. The condo community charges a one-time administration fee of $75(not per person) which is paid after you are approved and on a lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 DREW STREET have any available units?
1345 DREW STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1345 DREW STREET have?
Some of 1345 DREW STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 DREW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1345 DREW STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 DREW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1345 DREW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1345 DREW STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1345 DREW STREET does offer parking.
Does 1345 DREW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1345 DREW STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 DREW STREET have a pool?
No, 1345 DREW STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1345 DREW STREET have accessible units?
No, 1345 DREW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 DREW STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1345 DREW STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
