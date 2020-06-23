1345 DREW STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Light Bright Very Spacious very Clean 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with a good size extra heated & air conditioned Bonus Room(not included in square footage) off the bedroom. Huge bedroom closet for lots of clothes!!!! Central heat and air. Bathtub with shower. Nicely Renovated, All rooms are Tiled. 2nd floor. No elevator. Assigned parking space. Drive by to see the outside, it is across the street from the Clearwater country club golf course at 1345 Drew St. This is a Condo with an individual landlord NOT AN APARTMENT COMPLEX. Sorry, no pets allowed. Only $850 per month with Free Water INCLUDED! Available June 1st. The Community has a laundry room but no washer/dryer in unit. There is no dishwasher. no smoking in the condo. $75 per person application fee. The condo community charges a one-time administration fee of $75(not per person) which is paid after you are approved and on a lease.