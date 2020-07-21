1320 Mary L Road

Amenities

**Please read entire ad and (CALL OR TEXT ONLY) if you are interested in viewing home***

*Photos taken 07/21/2019*



CLEARWATER/DUNEDIN AREA HOUSE FOR RENT $1,400

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been completely renovated. Sitting only 1/2 a mile in from the ocean in a quiet neighborhood, in the city of Clearwater. This home has been tastefully renovated and is move in ready with all appliances including washer and dryer. Upon walking inside, you will quickly notice that this is the absolute best interior on a rental you will see in this price range. The pictures cannot describe this property. The back yard is fully fenced in for the safety of your children and/or pets! Home also has HD day/night 4 camera security system to watch your home and let you know whether a friend is visiting or that it's a salesperson to ignore! This home is literally 5 minutes from downtown dunedin/honeymoon island and a relaxing 10 minute drive to Clearwater Beach! Call to schedule a viewing! $1,400/mo, plus security deposit, plus pet fee if applicable. Homes of this finish quality rarely come up for rent!



PLEASE NOTE:

-MINIMUM PROVABLE INCOME REQUIRED IS 3 X RENT. PLEASE CHECK THAT YOUR HOUSEHOLD PROOF OF INCOME IS SUFFICIENT PRIOR TO CALLING.



CALL ONLY FOR SHOWING: 727-871-3060.