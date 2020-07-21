All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:29 AM

1320 Mary L Road

1320 Mary L Road · No Longer Available
Location

1320 Mary L Road, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

**Please read entire ad and (CALL OR TEXT ONLY) if you are interested in viewing home***
*Photos taken 07/21/2019*

CLEARWATER/DUNEDIN AREA HOUSE FOR RENT $1,400
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been completely renovated. Sitting only 1/2 a mile in from the ocean in a quiet neighborhood, in the city of Clearwater. This home has been tastefully renovated and is move in ready with all appliances including washer and dryer. Upon walking inside, you will quickly notice that this is the absolute best interior on a rental you will see in this price range. The pictures cannot describe this property. The back yard is fully fenced in for the safety of your children and/or pets! Home also has HD day/night 4 camera security system to watch your home and let you know whether a friend is visiting or that it's a salesperson to ignore! This home is literally 5 minutes from downtown dunedin/honeymoon island and a relaxing 10 minute drive to Clearwater Beach! Call to schedule a viewing! $1,400/mo, plus security deposit, plus pet fee if applicable. Homes of this finish quality rarely come up for rent!

PLEASE NOTE:
-MINIMUM PROVABLE INCOME REQUIRED IS 3 X RENT. PLEASE CHECK THAT YOUR HOUSEHOLD PROOF OF INCOME IS SUFFICIENT PRIOR TO CALLING.

CALL ONLY FOR SHOWING: 727-871-3060.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Mary L Road have any available units?
1320 Mary L Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 Mary L Road have?
Some of 1320 Mary L Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Mary L Road currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Mary L Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Mary L Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Mary L Road is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Mary L Road offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Mary L Road offers parking.
Does 1320 Mary L Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 Mary L Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Mary L Road have a pool?
No, 1320 Mary L Road does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Mary L Road have accessible units?
No, 1320 Mary L Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Mary L Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Mary L Road does not have units with dishwashers.
