Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

1310 GULF BOULEVARD

1310 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 596-9044
Location

1310 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15G · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2005 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
internet access
sauna
tennis court
ANNUAL/UNFURNISHED condo. This corner two bedroom, 2.5 bath direct Gulf front condo offers unobstructed views of the Gulf of Mexico and beach as well as the Intracoastal. Balcony access from living room, master bedroom, guest bedroom and kitchen. Recently renovated. Cable and internet included in rent. Second bedroom offers built-in office area and murphy bed. Property amenities include fitness center, sauna, indoor and outdoor spas, billiard room, tennis courts, club room and heated salt water pool. Gated community with 24 hour security. Vehicle restrictions apply. Easy access to airports, walking distance to THE SHOPPES ON SAND KEY for shopping and restaurants. Room sizes are approximate. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1310 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1310 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1310 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1310 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1310 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1310 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1310 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1310 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1310 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1310 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
