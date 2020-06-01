1310 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

ANNUAL/UNFURNISHED condo. This corner two bedroom, 2.5 bath direct Gulf front condo offers unobstructed views of the Gulf of Mexico and beach as well as the Intracoastal. Balcony access from living room, master bedroom, guest bedroom and kitchen. Recently renovated. Cable and internet included in rent. Second bedroom offers built-in office area and murphy bed. Property amenities include fitness center, sauna, indoor and outdoor spas, billiard room, tennis courts, club room and heated salt water pool. Gated community with 24 hour security. Vehicle restrictions apply. Easy access to airports, walking distance to THE SHOPPES ON SAND KEY for shopping and restaurants. Room sizes are approximate. NO PETS