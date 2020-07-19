All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1305 Barry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1305 Barry Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1305 Barry Street

1305 Barry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1305 Barry Street, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home that is spacious with great features. Walking inside you have the living room on the right side then on your left you have the kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with nice cabinets, counter top space, breakfast nook and all major appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Master Bedroom is a converted garage so an elongated room, with it's own entry door and back sliding glass doors to the back yard, full bathroom and closet. Three additional bedrooms, second full bathroom, utility room and fenced in back yard.
Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Barry Street have any available units?
1305 Barry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Barry Street have?
Some of 1305 Barry Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Barry Street currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Barry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Barry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Barry Street is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Barry Street offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Barry Street offers parking.
Does 1305 Barry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Barry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Barry Street have a pool?
No, 1305 Barry Street does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Barry Street have accessible units?
No, 1305 Barry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Barry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Barry Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Lindru Gardens
711 S Lincoln Ave
Clearwater, FL 33756
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymsClearwater Pet Friendly Places
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa