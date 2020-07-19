1305 Barry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home that is spacious with great features. Walking inside you have the living room on the right side then on your left you have the kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with nice cabinets, counter top space, breakfast nook and all major appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Master Bedroom is a converted garage so an elongated room, with it's own entry door and back sliding glass doors to the back yard, full bathroom and closet. Three additional bedrooms, second full bathroom, utility room and fenced in back yard.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.