Amenities

parking guest parking internet access range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking guest parking internet access

LANDMARK TOWERS II ON SAND KEY CLEARWATER. This is a popular building on Sand Key across from Sand Key Shoppes for convenience. Directly on the Gulf of Mexico. Studio with separate sleeping "nook". Not available March or April. Peak season is Jan Feb March. And rent is $2600 for those months.Rent price on listing is off season, plus $125 Cleaning fee $65 C21 Admin Fee, $750 refundable security deposit. Includes $100 electric allowance. Sorry must bring own internet, but basic cable is incluced.. Plus 13% taxes. One underbuilding parking spot. Plenty of guest parking.