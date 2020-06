Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Spacious third floor walk up with vaulted ceilings, covered balcony with storage closet, washer, dryer hookups. This gated community features a resort style pool, fitness room, clubhouse and laundry facility if you don't have your own. Just minutes from downtown and the beaches. All ages welcome as are pets under 20 pounds. Rent includes cable, internet and trash.