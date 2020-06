Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

1218 abbey crescent lane - Property Id: 11883



SUPER SUPER LOCATION! 2 BEDROOM - 1.5 BATH, TOWNHOME - 2 STORY LIVING. LIKE NEW KITCHEN AND APPLIANCES WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP. LIKE NEW PAINT, NEW BALCONY OFF MASTER BEDROOM ON SECOND FLOOR. 1/2 BATH ON 1ST FLOOR - 2 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS SHARE A FULL BATH. SMALL STUDY/OFFICE AREA OUTSIDE BEDROOMS AT TOP OF STEPS. THIS PLACE IS NICE AND LIGHT. COMMUNITY LOCATED ACROSS FROM RUTH ECKERD HALL. TONS OF STORAGE SPACE. HAVE A FULLY ENCLOSED SUNROOM. IF YOU LIKE RUNNING BY THE WATER, COURTNEY CAMPBELL CAUSEWAY IS ONLY TWO BLOCKS AWAY. 15 MINUTES FROM THE AIRPORT. 15 MINUTES AWAY FROM CLEARWATER BEACH. PUBLIX WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE. THIS IS FLORIDA LIVING AT IT'S BEST.



WASHER AND DRYER ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT.



CALL OR TEXT JUNE FOR TOURING 727 255 1313

