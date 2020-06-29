All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1201 Hollywood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1201 Hollywood Avenue
Last updated June 28 2020 at 9:34 AM

1201 Hollywood Avenue

1201 Hollywood Avenue · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1201 Hollywood Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1201 Hollywood Ave Clearwater FL · Avail. now

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1466 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous Home with Fenced Yard in a Great Location
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,466 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. T

(RLNE5881877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Hollywood Avenue have any available units?
1201 Hollywood Avenue has a unit available for $1,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Hollywood Avenue have?
Some of 1201 Hollywood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Hollywood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Hollywood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Hollywood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Hollywood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1201 Hollywood Avenue offer parking?
No, 1201 Hollywood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1201 Hollywood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Hollywood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Hollywood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1201 Hollywood Avenue has a pool.
Does 1201 Hollywood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1201 Hollywood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Hollywood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 Hollywood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1201 Hollywood Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity