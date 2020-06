Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with large fenced back yard and open patio located in desirable Wood Valley. The interior is freshly painted with new wood vinyl flooring, kitchen has a separate eating area and lots of cabinets, separate living room and family room, updated Central A/C and windows! Cliff Stevens Park is within minutes as well as the bike trail! Pets are allowed with a fee. A Must See!