1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Apt 09
1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Apt 09

1107 Tuskawilla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Tranquil setting among the mature oak trees. 32-unit community with onsite pool. Laundry connections in units. Close to downtown Clearwater and beaches. Convenient access to transit and major transportation routes. Affordable and under new management. There is washer/dryer hook up they will fit stackable washer and dryers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Apt 09 have any available units?
1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Apt 09 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
Is 1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Apt 09 currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Apt 09 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Apt 09 pet-friendly?
No, 1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Apt 09 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Apt 09 offer parking?
No, 1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Apt 09 does not offer parking.
Does 1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Apt 09 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Apt 09 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Apt 09 have a pool?
Yes, 1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Apt 09 has a pool.
Does 1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Apt 09 have accessible units?
No, 1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Apt 09 does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Apt 09 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Apt 09 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Apt 09 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Apt 09 does not have units with air conditioning.

