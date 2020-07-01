1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Apt 09

Amenities

in unit laundry pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities pool

Tranquil setting among the mature oak trees. 32-unit community with onsite pool. Laundry connections in units. Close to downtown Clearwater and beaches. Convenient access to transit and major transportation routes. Affordable and under new management. There is washer/dryer hook up they will fit stackable washer and dryers