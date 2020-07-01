Tranquil setting among the mature oak trees. 32-unit community with onsite pool. Laundry connections in units. Close to downtown Clearwater and beaches. Convenient access to transit and major transportation routes. Affordable and under new management. There is washer/dryer hook up they will fit stackable washer and dryers
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Apt 09 have any available units?
1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Apt 09 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Apt 09 currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Tuskawilla Drive, Apt 09 is not currently offering any rent specials.