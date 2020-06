Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

FURNISHED, BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM-LIKE HOME ON THE PRESERVE. ENJOY SITTING ON YOUR MASSIVE PORCH, OR LOUNGING ON YOUR POOL DECK. POOL IS ENCLOSED AND IS NICE & PRIVATE. THIS SPRAWLING HOME IS ALL ON 1 LEVEL AND HAS TOO MANY UPGRADES TO MENTION. KITCHEN HAS LOVELY, DARK 42" CABINETS AND SOLID SURFACE COUNTER TOPS, AND YOUR LIVING ROOM HAS VAULTED CEILINGS, BUILT INS AND A FIREPLACE. YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE!!! MAIN HOUSE TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC AND WATER FOR GARAGE APT. TENANT.