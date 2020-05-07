All apartments in Celebration
Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
819 VERANDA PLACE
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:59 AM

819 VERANDA PLACE

819 Veranda Place · No Longer Available
Celebration
Dog Friendly Apartments
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

819 Veranda Place, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Veranda Park Celebration Florida Four Bedrooms and Two and One-Half baths with a FIRST FLOOR Master Bedroom Main House --Plus a Three Car Garage and a Two Bedroom One Bath Garage Apartment ( for additional $1,000 a month) . Meridian Model David Weekley light and bright home located One block to Celebration K-8 school, two blocks to the Golf course and four blocks to Celebration downtown. Located in Historic Main Village, close proximity to Hospitals, Parks, Shopping and Restaurant. Main house rented first - if garage apt not wanted it will be rented to another tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 VERANDA PLACE have any available units?
819 VERANDA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 819 VERANDA PLACE have?
Some of 819 VERANDA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 VERANDA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
819 VERANDA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 VERANDA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 819 VERANDA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 819 VERANDA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 819 VERANDA PLACE offers parking.
Does 819 VERANDA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 VERANDA PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 VERANDA PLACE have a pool?
No, 819 VERANDA PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 819 VERANDA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 819 VERANDA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 819 VERANDA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 VERANDA PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 819 VERANDA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 VERANDA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
