819 VERANDA PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Veranda Park Celebration Florida Four Bedrooms and Two and One-Half baths with a FIRST FLOOR Master Bedroom Main House --Plus a Three Car Garage and a Two Bedroom One Bath Garage Apartment ( for additional $1,000 a month) . Meridian Model David Weekley light and bright home located One block to Celebration K-8 school, two blocks to the Golf course and four blocks to Celebration downtown. Located in Historic Main Village, close proximity to Hospitals, Parks, Shopping and Restaurant. Main house rented first - if garage apt not wanted it will be rented to another tenant