572 WATER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym pool tennis court

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo located in the HEART of DOWNTOWN CELEBRATION. Open Concept with spacious living/dining room. Master bedroom has a walk in-closet and second bedroom has a double-closet. Both bathrooms have a shower/tub combo. Additional private locked storage closet adjacent to condo included. Amenities include trash pickup and fitness center. STEPS to downtown restaurants, shops, walking trails, park, picnic spots, Celebration K-8 School, Stetson University, Celebration Golf Club, Basketball/Tennis courts, Starbucks and all things Celebration! Serene environment with parks, bridges, pools and trails for you to enjoy! Virtual tour: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/S5032695