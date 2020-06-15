572 WATER STREET

Amenities
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo located in the HEART of DOWNTOWN CELEBRATION. Open Concept with spacious living/dining room. Master bedroom has a walk in-closet and second bedroom has a double-closet. Both bathrooms have a shower/tub combo. Additional private locked storage closet adjacent to condo included. Amenities include trash pickup and fitness center. STEPS to downtown restaurants, shops, walking trails, park, picnic spots, Celebration K-8 School, Stetson University, Celebration Golf Club, Basketball/Tennis courts, Starbucks and all things Celebration! Serene environment with parks, bridges, pools and trails for you to enjoy! Virtual tour: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/S5032695