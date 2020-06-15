All apartments in Celebration
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:14 PM

572 WATER STREET

572 Water Street · (407) 361-0847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

572 Water Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1233 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo located in the HEART of DOWNTOWN CELEBRATION. Open Concept with spacious living/dining room. Master bedroom has a walk in-closet and second bedroom has a double-closet. Both bathrooms have a shower/tub combo. Additional private locked storage closet adjacent to condo included. Amenities include trash pickup and fitness center. STEPS to downtown restaurants, shops, walking trails, park, picnic spots, Celebration K-8 School, Stetson University, Celebration Golf Club, Basketball/Tennis courts, Starbucks and all things Celebration! Serene environment with parks, bridges, pools and trails for you to enjoy! Virtual tour: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/S5032695

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 572 WATER STREET have any available units?
572 WATER STREET has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 572 WATER STREET have?
Some of 572 WATER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 572 WATER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
572 WATER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 572 WATER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 572 WATER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 572 WATER STREET offer parking?
No, 572 WATER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 572 WATER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 572 WATER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 572 WATER STREET have a pool?
Yes, 572 WATER STREET has a pool.
Does 572 WATER STREET have accessible units?
No, 572 WATER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 572 WATER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 572 WATER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 572 WATER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 572 WATER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
