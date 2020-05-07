All apartments in Celebration
Find more places like 206 FICUS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
206 FICUS STREET
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

206 FICUS STREET

206 Ficus Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Celebration
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

206 Ficus Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
TIME TO CELEBRATE! This beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bath fully furnished home is located in the luxurious Disney inspired and developed community of Celebration. The Formal Living & Dinning rooms are perfect for entertaining. Plenty of space upstairs with 2 special sitting and relaxing areas to enjoy. The expansive Gourmet Kitchen with plenty of cabinets, drawers, & counter space is ideal for those who like to cook & it overlooks the Great Room! Crown moldings, plantation blinds, & beautiful tile throughout the main house are a true delight. The home features a guest room downstairs and a master retreat upstairs. The dinette area is open to the living area and has plenty of space for family gatherings. The 2 car garage is accessed from the back of the home along with the fenced in back yard and patio. As a resident of Celebration you have access to 5 Community Pools & Playgrounds, multiple Tennis Courts, many beautiful miles of Walking/Biking Trails, a Dog Park, and An Outdoor Basketball Court and so much more. Enjoy weekly & seasonal community events such as Falling Leaves, Snow Falling Nightly, Holiday Home Tour, Outdoor Movies, Annual Parades and a Weekly Farmers Market. Sought after for it's great schools, a preferred place to retire, and for those who simply want to best community living, Celebration is one of the best communities Central Florida has to offer! This could be your chance to have your dream home become a reality. Inquire quickly, see it, like it, and apply, won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 FICUS STREET have any available units?
206 FICUS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 206 FICUS STREET have?
Some of 206 FICUS STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 FICUS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
206 FICUS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 FICUS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 FICUS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 206 FICUS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 206 FICUS STREET offers parking.
Does 206 FICUS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 FICUS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 FICUS STREET have a pool?
Yes, 206 FICUS STREET has a pool.
Does 206 FICUS STREET have accessible units?
No, 206 FICUS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 206 FICUS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 FICUS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 FICUS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 FICUS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd
Celebration, FL 34747
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr
Celebration, FL 34747
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd
Celebration, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Celebration 1 BedroomsCelebration 2 Bedrooms
Celebration 3 BedroomsCelebration Dog Friendly Apartments
Celebration Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida