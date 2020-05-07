206 FICUS STREET

Amenities

TIME TO CELEBRATE! This beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bath fully furnished home is located in the luxurious Disney inspired and developed community of Celebration. The Formal Living & Dinning rooms are perfect for entertaining. Plenty of space upstairs with 2 special sitting and relaxing areas to enjoy. The expansive Gourmet Kitchen with plenty of cabinets, drawers, & counter space is ideal for those who like to cook & it overlooks the Great Room! Crown moldings, plantation blinds, & beautiful tile throughout the main house are a true delight. The home features a guest room downstairs and a master retreat upstairs. The dinette area is open to the living area and has plenty of space for family gatherings. The 2 car garage is accessed from the back of the home along with the fenced in back yard and patio. As a resident of Celebration you have access to 5 Community Pools & Playgrounds, multiple Tennis Courts, many beautiful miles of Walking/Biking Trails, a Dog Park, and An Outdoor Basketball Court and so much more. Enjoy weekly & seasonal community events such as Falling Leaves, Snow Falling Nightly, Holiday Home Tour, Outdoor Movies, Annual Parades and a Weekly Farmers Market. Sought after for it's great schools, a preferred place to retire, and for those who simply want to best community living, Celebration is one of the best communities Central Florida has to offer! This could be your chance to have your dream home become a reality. Inquire quickly, see it, like it, and apply, won't last long!