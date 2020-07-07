All apartments in Celebration
1352 CELEBRATION AVENUE

1352 Celebration Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1352 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
garage
Gorgeous townhouse in paradise. This is the one you have been looking for and it will not last! Three bedrooms on the second floor with master boasting covered balcony overlooking tranquil Artisan Park. Hardwood flooring on first floor with separate living and dining rooms. Open plan kitchen adjoining dining room and family room, overlooking courtyard. Fully equipped with stainless appliances including microwave and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included as is lawn care making for carefree living. Two car garage with parking for two more cars. A stone throw away from the Artisan Park Clubhouse which has resort class amenities. This property can only be really appreciated by a viewing, so hurry up and make an appointment today, you will be gald that you did. Sorry no pets. Property can be leased unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

