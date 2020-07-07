1352 CELEBRATION AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking garage

Gorgeous townhouse in paradise. This is the one you have been looking for and it will not last! Three bedrooms on the second floor with master boasting covered balcony overlooking tranquil Artisan Park. Hardwood flooring on first floor with separate living and dining rooms. Open plan kitchen adjoining dining room and family room, overlooking courtyard. Fully equipped with stainless appliances including microwave and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included as is lawn care making for carefree living. Two car garage with parking for two more cars. A stone throw away from the Artisan Park Clubhouse which has resort class amenities. This property can only be really appreciated by a viewing, so hurry up and make an appointment today, you will be gald that you did. Sorry no pets. Property can be leased unfurnished.