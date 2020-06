Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

ENJOY YOUR GOLF COURSE VIEW FROM THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TOWN HOME IN SIENA. THERE IS PLENTY OF SPACE IN THE CONDO WITH A FIRST FLOOR DEN/STUDY, LARGE LIVING/DINING ROOM AND THE TWO BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. PLENTY OF PARKING IN FRONT OF THE TOWN HOME AS WELL AS A 2 CAR GARAGE AND DRIVEWAY BEHIND. THERE IS AN ON-SITE FITNESS CENTER AND POOL RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER AS WELL AS MANY OTHER POOLS IN TOWN. PETS MAY BE NEGOTIABLE (DOG ONLY)